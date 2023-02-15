Headache for officials preparing for G20: 6k potholes, 7k manholes

Major arterial roads and colony roads appear to be unsafe for both vehicle users and pedestrians, as government data reveals that the national capital has 6,233 potholes and 7,728 uncovered/uneven manholes on the stretch maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As per the report, on average, there are at least three potholes every kilometre. The report said there are 6,233 potholes across the city, of which 2,146 potholes are on the PWD roads, besides broken and uneven stretches. Of the total, 817 potholes are on 102 roads in the South zone, spread across 379.74 km. There are 761 potholes on East Delhi’s 220 roads, and 568 potholes on 73 roads under North Delhi.

As per officials, 61 per cent of the potholes have been repaired in the East zone, 51 % in South and 53% in North, where the work is held up due to sewer line laying by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Meanwhile, MCD roads, which are 30 feet wide, have 4,783 potholes. The areas under MCD are divided into ten zones with 4,087 potholes on 46.37 km. The most — 2,500 potholes — have been identified in the Najafgarh zone.

The report shows that the MCD has only completed 5.23% of the repair work on these damaged roads, the deadline of which is March 31.

Similarly, a large number of open/uncovered/precast slabs manholes were found in MCD areas, which are mostly colony roads, the report said. There are 4,783 manholes in dire need of repair and maintenance, it said, adding that the corporation has only repaired 3.67 per cent of manholes.

L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked all departments, including PWD, MCD, DDA and other road agencies, to repair these roads before the G20 Summit. Targets and timelines have been set for completing the work. “We are working on fixing all these roads and are trying to complete them by the targeted date. There is a fund issue, we also require funds for the major road repair and maintenance work. The works are closely monitored by the L-G,” said officials, adding that 487 roads spread over 526.601 km of roads are going to get new resurfacing.

Advertisement

While resurfacing roads, potholes, and broken and uneven patches will also be fixed with bitumen layering, added the officials. “Work is already under process and nearly 45 per cent is completed. The tendering process is going on for further repairs,” said a PWD official.