Head count system, fencing, CCTVs: Delhi HC seeks progress report for Sarojini Nagar market

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Police to continue their action against “unauthorised squatting” in Sarojini Nagar market and also asked the police to inform it about the procurement of a head count system for the area.

The division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh also asked the NDMC and police to inform it about the steps being taken for fencing the market and installing CCTV cameras there.

“It appears that in pursuance of our directions, the respondent NDMC and police authorities have taken effective steps to reduce, if not completely remove, unauthorised squatting and vending in the Sarojini Nagar market. We would like to see further progress in the matter, while we appreciate the efforts already undertaken. Let further status reports be filed before the next date,” said the court.

Prior to the ongoing Covid restrictions at the market, the court had said the state of affairs in Sarojini Nagar market was frightening and rapped the authorities for allowing illegal vendors to operate from there. The court had taken note of videos showing a huge rush of shoppers at the market, saying that people are “flowing like a river” there,

The court in October last year said that not more than 3-4 informal vendors are to be permitted for every 10 shops in a market under the Master Plan but the number of vendors in the market has exceeded the limit. “Since there are 200 shops in the Sarojini Nagar Market, 60-80 vendors may be permitted,” it had noted.

The NDMC and Delhi Police on September 13 last year were directed by the court to ensure that illegal encroachments are cleared from the market and that they do not return.