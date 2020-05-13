Head constable on way to work mowed down by truck

A senior police officer said that the truck driver tried to flee but was stopped by locals who handed him over to the police. A senior police officer said that the truck driver tried to flee but was stopped by locals who handed him over to the police.

A 45-year-old police head constable died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding truck in Northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The victim, Ajab Singh, who was working with the Delhi Police for over 15 years, was on his way for night duty at Badarpur police station when the speeding truck, loaded with industrial equipment, allegedly hit him near Azadpur Mandi.

A senior police officer said that the truck driver tried to flee but was stopped by locals who handed him over to the police.

DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that the incident took place on May 9 around 4 pm. “After receiving information, the police team went to the spot. The injured person was rushed to the hospital and the truck driver was also arrested,” said Arya.

Singh was first taken to a private hospital nearby and was later shifted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he died during treatment the next day.

Police said that the body will be preserved at the mortuary till the family collects the body after lockdown ends. Singh lived alone in Delhi, while his parents and wife live in Mansa, Punjab.

The hospital has also taken samples for Covid testing as per protocol.

