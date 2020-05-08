Delhi: Head constable ‘kills wife, goes to Meerut and shoots himself’

The spot in Lodhi Colony where constable Renu Malik was found dead The spot in Lodhi Colony where constable Renu Malik was found dead

A day after the body of a woman constable was found in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony, police found that her husband, also a head constable, allegedly shot himself in Meerut’s Jamalpur Wednesday.

Renu Malik (32) was found dead with a head injury inside a car, which police later found belonged to Manoj’s colleague.

Manoj had borrowed the car from his friend, allegedly killed his wife and fled to Meerut, said police.

Malik was posted with the COVID cell in Outer North district, while Manoj worked with Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Police did not find Manoj at the couple’s home. DCP Atul Kumar Thakur (South) said he was later found dead in Jamalpur village. It is suspected that he killed himself.

While police suspect a marital discord lead to the incident, Malik’s family said they never knew of any fights or discord.

Her brother, Digvijay said, “I spoke to them over the phone on Monday. They talked about their work and how they were unable to rest. When police told us of her death, I was shocked…”

After her father died a decade ago, Malik, a native of UP’s Muzaffarnagar, shifted to Delhi to prepare for the IPS exam.

Her family said she was the first person in the family to join the police force and was the sole breadwinner.

“I met didi before the lockdown… My mother doesn’t know what to do now. Due to the lockdown, we can’t go to Delhi. We will wait till this all is over,” said Digvijay.

The woman had allegedly left her home in Kotla Mubarakpur and was living with her uncle in Burari.

Her family said Malik had never spoken about leaving home.

The couple had been married for over eight years.

