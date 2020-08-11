Delhi: Head constable dies after 19-year-old ‘rams patrol van’

The accused, Tushar Gupta (19), a resident of Model Town, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police claimed, citing his medico-legal report. He is a B.Com student studying in Singapore and came to Delhi in March.

A 50-year-old Delhi Police head constable died and a constable was injured after a speeding Honda City rammed their patrolling vehicle near Delhi University’s Khalsa College in the early hours of Monday. The police patrolling vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, toppled several times before landing 10-15 feet away.

The accused, Tushar Gupta (19), a resident of Model Town, was found to be under the influence of alcohol, police claimed, citing his medico-legal report. He is a B.Com student studying in Singapore and came to Delhi in March. On Monday night, he went to meet his friend, allegedly consumed alcohol and was on his way back to his house when he hit the police vehicle at a traffic signal near North Campus, police said.

The deceased, head constable Wazir Singh, was in charge of the vehicle and was sitting in the passenger seat, while constable Amit (26) was driving.

“The impact was such that the police vehicle skidded 10-15 feet away and landed on its roof. Singh was trapped inside. Amit rescued him and took him to Sushruta Trauma Centre but he died during treatment. Amit also sustained injuries,” DCP (North) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Senior officials said Singh had been working with Delhi Police for more than 25 years. He lived with his mother and wife in Sonepat. His elder son, Vinay, is a Haryana Police constable and lives in Gurgaon, while his younger son is doing B.Com from Rohtak University.

Singh was transferred to the PCR unit in May and was recently appointed as the in charge of Prakhar, a name given to police vans meant to curb street crimes in Delhi. The two personnel would be stationed in North Delhi from 8 pm to 8 am every day.

Amit told The Indian Express: “We took a U-turn towards the university area when I saw the Honda City. Before we could do anything, it rammed into the van from the left. Our vehicle must have toppled four-five times. I was scared and didn’t know what to do. The car landed on its roof. We were injured and couldn’t move. Singh sir was trapped in his seat and locals helped me get him out through the window. They also pulled me out.”

Vinay, Singh’s son, said, “Around 3.30 am, my friend called and told me about the accident…By the time I got to the hospital, my father had succumbed to injuries. Doctors said he died due to internal bleeding. We performed the last rites today in Sonepat.”

A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (act endangering life) and 304 II (culpable homicide) has been registered against Tushar. According to police, he had been staying in Delhi due to flight restrictions.

