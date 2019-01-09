Head constable dead after hit-and-run at check-post, 1 held

A 53-year-old Delhi Police head constable, posted at Dwarka’s Sector 23, was killed while manning a barricade on Monday. Police said a car rammed the barricade, which hit Guljari Lal in the neck, killing him on the spot.

Advertising

This happened despite the fact that the barricade was placed on a well-lit street, and the four policemen at the spot, including the victim, were wearing florescent jackets. Police added that the barricades had night reflectors and a blinker.

Lal was manning the Kapashera-Dwarka carriageway along with head constable Prakash Chand Meena.

According to police, the errant driver panicked when Meena waved a torch and motioned to him to stop. “Meena noticed that the Baleno had skidded. He motioned at the car to stop. But since the car was being driven at high speed, it rammed the barricade. The impact was such that the barricade hit Lal. The driver fled the spot. The other personnel flagged down a private car to take Lal to Venkateshwara Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

Police later arrested the accused driver, Nagesh Kapoor, who works in the accounts section of a Harley Davidson showroom in Mayapuri.

“We first put out information on local WhatsApp groups we share with local residents to inform us if any car in a damaged condition reaches their apartment,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Advertising

Police then approached local service stations and mechanics. “We got information from a mechanic who claimed a Baleno was brought in for repair,” Alphonse said. Lal is survived by a daughter and two sons, police said.