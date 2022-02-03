‘He was the sole breadwinner… died saving his friend’: Kin of victim who died cleaning safety tank in Faridabad

“He had never entered a safety tank before. He did daily wage work in shuttering and construction. Yesterday was his day off, so he went with his friend Balbeer for a job to possibly earn some extra money. He went inside the tank and died saving his friend,” said Pradeep Singh’s brother, Prabhat Singh, as he stood desolate outside the mortuary at the civil hospital in Faridabad Thursday.

Pradeep (38) and Balbeer (48) died after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas while removing sludge from a safety tank of a food shop at Sector 14 market in Faridabad on Wednesday.

Their co-worker Mohan (22) said Balbeer had taken up work of cleaning the safety tank of a kitchen, which is usually done using a pipe and a rope tied to a tractor: “One does not have to enter the tank to clean it.”

He alleged that after removing sludge and some water with a pipe, the employer forced Balbeer to enter the 10-foot deep tank to clear remaining waste from the bottom. “The employer said he needed someone to enter to properly clean the sludge, and Balbeer was coerced into entering… There was no protective equipment and the tank’s opening was small for a ladder to fit. He was lowered into the tank with our help,” he said.

Read | Two die after inhaling gas while cleaning sewage tank in Faridabad

Mohan said around 3.30 pm, the employer handed him a wiper for cleaning and when he used it, the gas built up: “Within a few minutes, Balbeer felt drowsy and fainted. He shouted for help before he lost consciousness.”

Hearing his cries, Pradeep entered to help Balbeer, but he also fainted. “The employer then asked me to remove them from the tank, but I refused to enter. He then tried to snatch my phone and deleted some contacts, so I don’t report the incident. I ran away as I was scared of the gas,” alleged Mohan.

Neighbours said the two were pulled out by lowering a wooden stick and tying a noose made from a rope around it. “I covered my face with a cloth and lowered the stick to pull them out. It took half an hour. Everyone was scared to enter the tank,” claimed Rahul Budhana, a neighbour.

Relatives of the victims said Pradeep and Balbeer lived near each other in Padam Colony, Tigaon road in Faridabad.

Originally from Tappal in Aligarh, Balbeer had been living in Faridabad for over a decade. His brother-in-law Babli said Balbeer took on any work which paid a daily wage of around Rs 500-600: “He worked as a labourer and at construction sites. For the past few years, he was cleaning private safety tanks and often picked up labour work to supplement income. He has left behind his wife and five children, three daughters and two sons. He was the only earning member in his family.”

Jagvir Singh Chauhan, a relative of Pradeep, said he earned Rs 500-700 a day in daily wage work. “Pradeep was the sole breadwinner. He has a wife, a son, and a daughter. We hope some compensation is provided to the families and children. The culprit should be arrested for forcing the victims to do such dangerous tasks without any consideration for their safety,” he said.

Police said on the complaint of the victims’ family, they have lodged an FIR against the shop owner who had hired the victims under IPC Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 9 of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Central police station.

Bhagat Singh, in-charge, police post Sector 14, said the accused person is absconding: “The complainants alleged that the accused forced the victims to enter the narrow safety tank without any gear and despite knowing there was potential danger due to gas, causing their death. We have initiated a probe. The bodies were handed over to their respective families after the autopsy on Thursday evening.”