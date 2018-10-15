He visited us a few days ago: Family of accused in Gurgaon shooting

Mahipal (32) was produced in court on Sunday. Express Mahipal (32) was produced in court on Sunday. Express

A day after he shot the wife and son of an additional district and sessions judge in Gurgaon, Mahipal’s relatives said they are in shock. It was on September 23 that the 32-year-old visited Kosli, the small town in Rewari where he grew up. His demeanour, relatives said, gave them no inkling of what he was about to do.

“He had come with his family to celebrate my son’s birthday. He was perfectly normal and happy… we did not get a sense of anything being wrong,” said Mahipal’s uncle Daan Singh.

“He had been with the judge’s family for around two years, but he never complained to us or spoke of any ill-treatment.We don’t know what was troubling him, although his mother told me that he did not sleep for three-four nights before the incident and had become very morose,” he added.

According to Singh, his family took in Mahipal’s mother when she was pregnant with Mahipal.

The family said he completed his education in Kosli, before joining the police force. “He is a good man… he was a major support for us. I don’t understand what led him to do this,” Singh said.

“He applied to the CRPF, but did not get through. So he applied for the Haryana Police and was selected in his first attempt. He even topped the physical examination,” said Singh. Mahipal joined the force in 2007. Two years later, he got married and has two daughters, aged four and seven.

DCP (East) Sulochana Gajraj, who is heading the SIT formed to probe the crime, said Mahipal “had been posted with another judge for three-four years before his current posting.”

