He sold his land for daughter’s medical dream. Rajasthan farmer returns home with her body

Ramesh broke down as rescue workers pulled out Ekta’s body from the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in Saidulajab near Saket in South Delhi. (Express photo)

Five years ago, Ramesh Chand sold a portion of his family’s land in Rajasthan’s Alwar district so his daughter could pursue her dream of becoming a doctor.

For the farmer, it was an investment in a future he had spent years imagining in which his daughter, Ekta, would wear a white coat, heal patients, and transform the fortunes of their family.

But fate had other plans.

On Sunday, around 4 pm, Ramesh broke down as rescue workers pulled out Ekta’s body from the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in Saidulajab near Saket in South Delhi.

The 24-year-old was among the six killed in Saturday night’s collapse.