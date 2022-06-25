scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Must Read

‘He pulled out a gun, put it on my neck’: Woman shot at by former schoolmate who was stalking her

In her complaint, the woman, who hails from Ghaziabad, said she stays in a paying guest accommodation in Baskushla, IMT Manesar, and has been working in a private company in Sector 8.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
June 25, 2022 7:14:13 pm
An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 307 of IPC and relevant sections of The Arms Act. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by her former schoolmate, who she said had been stalking her for some time, in IMT Manesar on Saturday morning. Police said the woman suffered a bullet wound and is recovering at a private hospital, where her condition is stable.
According to police, the incident took place around 8.50 am when the woman was on her way to work at IMT Manesar area.

In her complaint, the woman, who hails from Ghaziabad, said she stays in a paying guest accommodation in Baskushla, IMT Manesar, and has been working in a private company in Sector 8.

“I was walking to my office when a man, who was my classmate in class X in school, arrived on a motorcycle and accosted me. I refused to talk to him, but he kept forcing me to have a conversation with him. When I walked away from him, he pulled out a gun and put it against my neck. He then shot me in the back of the head. The bullet hit me slightly above the neck area and I fell unconscious,” the FIR quotes her as saying.

She said the accused was infatuated with her, but she had turned down his advances several times. “I had repeatedly told him that I did not love him and that he should stop following and stalking me. We had several fights on this issue in the past,” she told police.

Best of Express Premium
At Digital Pratik’s ‘JorrDaar’ event, the only way in is an NFT ticketPremium
At Digital Pratik’s ‘JorrDaar’ event, the only way in is an NFT ticket
In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Mahara...Premium
In 1978, it was Sharad Pawar who had led a rebel group and toppled Mahara...
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...Premium
Explained: How the billion-dollar automobile industry is changing, courte...
Bangladesh awaits its bridge of dreams across the mighty PadmaPremium
Bangladesh awaits its bridge of dreams across the mighty Padma
More Premium Stories >>

Police said they received information about the shooting from the police control room, following which a team from IMT Manesar police station rushed to the spot.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Subhash, SHO, IMT Manesar police station, said, “The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where her condition is stable. According to her statement, the accused studied with her when she was in school in Ghaziabad and he had been stalking her for some time. When she refused to talk to him, he pulled out a gun and shot her. The accused had arrived on a motorcycle, but after shooting at her, he could not start the ignition of his motorcycle in the commotion. He aimed a gun at some people who had gathered and snatched a motorcycle and fled on that. Our teams are working to arrest him.”

More from Delhi

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act, said police. Police said a separate FIR of snatching the motorcycle has also been lodged against the accused.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 25: Latest News
Advertisement