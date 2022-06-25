‘He pulled out a gun, put it on my neck’: Woman shot at by former schoolmate who was stalking her

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly shot at by her former schoolmate, who she said had been stalking her for some time, in IMT Manesar on Saturday morning. Police said the woman suffered a bullet wound and is recovering at a private hospital, where her condition is stable.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.50 am when the woman was on her way to work at IMT Manesar area.

In her complaint, the woman, who hails from Ghaziabad, said she stays in a paying guest accommodation in Baskushla, IMT Manesar, and has been working in a private company in Sector 8.

“I was walking to my office when a man, who was my classmate in class X in school, arrived on a motorcycle and accosted me. I refused to talk to him, but he kept forcing me to have a conversation with him. When I walked away from him, he pulled out a gun and put it against my neck. He then shot me in the back of the head. The bullet hit me slightly above the neck area and I fell unconscious,” the FIR quotes her as saying.

She said the accused was infatuated with her, but she had turned down his advances several times. “I had repeatedly told him that I did not love him and that he should stop following and stalking me. We had several fights on this issue in the past,” she told police.

Police said they received information about the shooting from the police control room, following which a team from IMT Manesar police station rushed to the spot.

Subhash, SHO, IMT Manesar police station, said, “The woman was rushed to a private hospital, where her condition is stable. According to her statement, the accused studied with her when she was in school in Ghaziabad and he had been stalking her for some time. When she refused to talk to him, he pulled out a gun and shot her. The accused had arrived on a motorcycle, but after shooting at her, he could not start the ignition of his motorcycle in the commotion. He aimed a gun at some people who had gathered and snatched a motorcycle and fled on that. Our teams are working to arrest him.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of The Arms Act, said police. Police said a separate FIR of snatching the motorcycle has also been lodged against the accused.