He needs to control his anger: Maliwal on husband’s rape remark

Wednesday, September 19, 2018
On Tuesday, Naveen Jaihind criticised the Haryana government’s offer of Rs 2 lakh for the Rewari gangrape victim, which her family turned down.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 20, 2018 2:28:33 am
In her letter, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said sexual violence against women and children in the country had reached critical levels. The gangrape of the victim is not okay and neither is (the statement),” she said.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal Wednesday condemned the statement on compensation for the Rewari gangrape victim, made by AAP’s Haryana Chief Ministerial candidate and her husband Naveen Jaihind. “What has happened is very sad, we are all very angry about it. I completely sympathise with his (Jaihind’s) anger and pain. But I do not agree with his statements and condemn them. The gangrape of the victim is not okay and neither is (the statement),” she said.

On Tuesday, Jaihind criticised the Haryana government’s offer of Rs 2 lakh for the Rewari gangrape victim, which her family turned down. He had said that he would offer “Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader, who feels that a girl’s honour is worth just Rs 2 lakh,” if he agrees to suffer the same ‘kukarm’ (misdeed) himself.

Maliwal also criticised the BJP-led Haryana government. “Very few of the accused have been arrested. The others are running scot-free and police are unable to arrest them. In such a situation, the BJP leader goes to the girl and offers her money, while he should have actually been seeking justice for her,” she said.

“I would suggest to Naveen Jaihind that when he is in a public space, he needs to control his anger and be careful of what he’s saying,” she said.

