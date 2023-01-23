scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Advertisement

‘He had wounds all over his body… face was burnt’: Family of Delhi teen who was stabbed to death

On Sunday, the family said it all happened in less than an hour, hardly a kilometre from their home in Sanjay Colony.

The victim, Harsh, was a class XII student of a Delhi government school
Listen to this article
‘He had wounds all over his body… face was burnt’: Family of Delhi teen who was stabbed to death
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

“He had been staying with us since he was 7-8 years old after his parents died in an accident. I should have taken care of him…” At the home of 18-year-old Harsh, who was killed in a snatching bid allegedly by two juveniles on Saturday, his grandparents are inconsolable.

On Sunday, the family said it all happened in less than an hour, hardly a kilometre from their home in Sanjay Colony.

His grandfather, Chanda Ram, said, “He didn’t go to school that day. Later, he asked for some money to buy noodles and party with friends. That was the last time I saw him. He then went missing. We searched for him but couldn’t find him. Later, the police contacted us and told us about his body. We were shocked to see him, he had several stab wounds on his chest, neck and back. We don’t know what happened.”

Ram’s wife Janki said she suspected something was wrong after Harsh didn’t pick up her call. “He always takes my call… He had just left home and said he would be having chowmein with his friends, but he also asked me to cook rotis. I called him to ask what else he wanted to eat but he didn’t pick up. When I found him lying dead, I fell unconscious. The accused burnt his face and stabbed him. He never fought with anyone. He was going out to play and hang out with his friends. How could this happen?” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Ahead of this Republic Day, Constitution is an unquiet presence
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
Future meets the past: ‘Ghostwriter’ is an AI-powered typewriter that can...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
‘It’s venomous’: P Sainath on Centre blocking BBC documentary on Modi, 20...
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir

Harsh wanted to study more and start his own business one day. His cousin, Rajat (17) said, “He was a month younger to me and was very studious. We don’t know those boys. Harsh was not into bad things. He liked gaming and playing cricket. I got scared when I saw his body. There were wounds all over his face and body.”

More from Delhi

The family had a farm and now work odd jobs for a living.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 05:24 IST
Next Story

Health Secretary Transferred | Opposition hits out at Mann govt’s Delhi health model: ‘spend thrice the amount of project on publicity’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close