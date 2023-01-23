‘He had wounds all over his body… face was burnt’: Family of Delhi teen who was stabbed to death

“He had been staying with us since he was 7-8 years old after his parents died in an accident. I should have taken care of him…” At the home of 18-year-old Harsh, who was killed in a snatching bid allegedly by two juveniles on Saturday, his grandparents are inconsolable.

On Sunday, the family said it all happened in less than an hour, hardly a kilometre from their home in Sanjay Colony.

His grandfather, Chanda Ram, said, “He didn’t go to school that day. Later, he asked for some money to buy noodles and party with friends. That was the last time I saw him. He then went missing. We searched for him but couldn’t find him. Later, the police contacted us and told us about his body. We were shocked to see him, he had several stab wounds on his chest, neck and back. We don’t know what happened.”

Ram’s wife Janki said she suspected something was wrong after Harsh didn’t pick up her call. “He always takes my call… He had just left home and said he would be having chowmein with his friends, but he also asked me to cook rotis. I called him to ask what else he wanted to eat but he didn’t pick up. When I found him lying dead, I fell unconscious. The accused burnt his face and stabbed him. He never fought with anyone. He was going out to play and hang out with his friends. How could this happen?” she said.

Harsh wanted to study more and start his own business one day. His cousin, Rajat (17) said, “He was a month younger to me and was very studious. We don’t know those boys. Harsh was not into bad things. He liked gaming and playing cricket. I got scared when I saw his body. There were wounds all over his face and body.”

The family had a farm and now work odd jobs for a living.