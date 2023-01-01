‘He had no rivals’: Family of gym owner shot dead in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar

A day after 40-year-old gym owner Mahendra Agrawal was shot dead by unidentified assailants in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar, his family was in shock and said he had no rivals.

“We were all at home when someone said mama has been shot dead. I was shocked. He was a loving family man. How can someone brutally kill him? The accused definitely knew their way around. There are more than 40 staffers at the gym, they all leave around 7-7.30 pm. The shooters came after that to target my uncle. There were only 7-8 people at that time, they told us that two of the accused came in and threatened them with weapons. They then entered mama’s office and killed him,” said LK Agrawal, Agrawal’s nephew.

Agrawal was the owner of Energie Gym & Spa in Preet Vihar and also ran a company that sells gym equipment. He is survived by wife, daughter, and son. His daughter is preparing for the CA entrance test exams while his son is in Class X.

Ravi Kumar, Agrawal’s cousin, said the family shifted from Rajasthan around 15-20 years ago. “They have 5-6 gyms and wellness stores. The accused came around 7.30 pm and threatened everyone at the gym. They went to Agrawal’s office and killed him. Within minutes, they managed to leave. They tried taking the DVR system but ended up taking the internet router. We have never seen Agrawal fight or even argue with anyone. He had no rivals… We don’t know who did this and what happened,” he said.

The incident took place on Friday night. According to police, Agrawal was sitting in his office located on the first floor of the gym when 2-3 armed assailants barged in and fired at him. The people at the gym called police on hearing the shots. “Prima facie, around four bullets were fired at him. The victim died on the spot because one of the bullets hit him in the head. The accused then fled on their bikes,” said a police source.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the motive behind the murder is not clear and police are looking into all angles. “We have been told he was murdered by unknown assailants. He ran a gym and wellness centre in Preet Vihar,” she said.

Police, meanwhile, found CCTV camera footage that showed the miscreants in masks entering and leaving the building. One of them is seen brandishing his weapon.

Agrawal’s family hasn’t raised allegations against anyone, police said. “We suspect the victim knew the accused persons. We are looking into personal and business rivalries or it could be that the man was murdered in an extortion bid. We are questioning his family members and close aides,” said an officer.

Raids are on to arrest the accused, who are on the run, said police.