Baby selling racket | He cried a lot: CWC lets infant stay with family he was ‘sold’ to

The two-year-old, allegedly sold to a couple as part of a baby selling racket, clung to his mother and cried inconsolably when he was separated from her at the Child Welfare Committee’s (CWC) office in Rohini on August 21. The child was allegedly sold to the couple in January 2017 and had been living with them since.

After witnessing the scene, the bench of magistrates said that “separation” will adversely affect the child’s well-being and gave “interim custody” to the parents to whom the child was allegedly sold. The CWC order was subsequently held by a sessions court, while hearing the father’s bail plea application. He was arrested after the recovery of the child, with “forged birth certificates”.

On September 3, The Indian Express had reported that the Delhi Police have arrested eight persons, including two women, for allegedly selling newborn babies to childless couples. The two-year-old is among the four children recovered by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. One child has since died due during treatment, police said.

After the racket was busted, the two-year-old was presented before the CWC. It was submitted that the child has been living with the new parents since January 10, 2017. In its order, the CWC said: “…Committee is of the opinion that considering the principle of safety as best interest… separation will adversely affect the well-being of the child…”

A bail plea was subsequently filed before Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj by the accused father.

During the hearing on August 30, the court was informed that one Mohammad Jahangir was arrested on August 14 and a male child of 10-12 days was recovered from him. They said that a couple — Rahul Baudh and Jyoti Baudh — were arrested for providing a newborn baby for “selling purposes”. At the couple’s instance another accused, Jitender, was arrested on August 19 and 9-10- month-old child was recovered from him, they said.

Police informed the court that a couple from Vikaspuri had possession of the two-year-old— who was presented to the CWC. They had bought the baby from Jitender for Rs 5 lakh, police said. It was alleged that Jitender also provided “forged” birth certificates to the couple.

Police said sections of forgery of record and having possession of such documents have also been added. But defence counsel RK Wadhwa said that the accused is a chemist and has three daughters. “He was persuaded to adopt a male child… and is taking full care of the child. Even CWC has given interim custody to his wife,” Wadhwa said. The lawyer submitted that custodial questioning was not required, which was requested by police. The court then granted bail to the accused.

