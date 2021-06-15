Not satisfied with HC interpretation of UAPA: Delhi Police after bail to Natasha, Devangana, Tanha

"We are not satisfied with the interpretation of the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the Hon'ble High Court in a matter concerned with grant of Bail. We are proceeding with filing of a Special Leave Petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," the Delhi Police PRO said. (File Photo)

Hours after the Delhi High Court granted bail to student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha in a Northeast Delhi riots case, the Delhi Police said it was “not satisfied with the interpretation of the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act” by the court.

Granting bail to the three, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambani granted bail had observed: “We are constrained to express that, it seems, that in its anxiety to suppress dissent, in the mind of the State, the line between the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest and terrorist activity seems to be getting somewhat blurred. If this mindset gains traction, it would be a sad day for democracy.”

The court also called into question the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police in the alleged conspiracy case and said that the allegations against the three are based on “stretched inferences” and “alarming and hyperbolic verbiage”.