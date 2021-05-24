HC takes note of mosquito infestation in Delhi, asks authorities to act

The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo moto cognizance of mosquito infestation in the national capital and initiated a public interest litigation on the issue. While issuing a notice to the government and municipal bodies, the court asked them to inform it in a status report by Thursday the steps being taken to deal with the issue.

“It appears that on account of the prevailing pandemic condition, the steps that the municipal corporations and the GNCTD take for the purpose of containing such infestation have taken a back seat,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.

The bench said every year during and after the monsoon months, the national capital sees a surge in vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria. “If the mosquito infestation is not contained urgently, with the ongoing Cocid-19 pandemic the rise of such vector-borne diseases would lead to myriad problems and complexities,” it added.

Observing that the government and municipal bodies need to pull up their socks to deal with the issue, and describing the mosquito problem as “very very serious” these days, the court asked authorities to place before it the steps they have already taken, are taking and would be undertaking in the future to deal with the mosquito infestation in Delhi.