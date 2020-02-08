HC stays Delhi govt’s decision to increase auto fares

On June 12, 2019, the Delhi government notified new auto-rickshaw fares, effecting a 18.75% increase on existing rates. The per km charge was increased from the existing Rs 8 to Rs 9.5. (File photo) On June 12, 2019, the Delhi government notified new auto-rickshaw fares, effecting a 18.75% increase on existing rates. The per km charge was increased from the existing Rs 8 to Rs 9.5. (File photo)

In a major setback to the Delhi government ahead of voting in the capital for the Assembly polls, the Delhi High Court Friday stayed the operation of its decision to hike auto-rickshaw fares.

On June 12, 2019, the Delhi government notified new auto-rickshaw fares, effecting a 18.75% increase on existing rates. The per km charge was increased from the existing Rs 8 to Rs 9.5.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued the interim order staying the notification till May 21, the next date of hearing.

Hours after the proceedings, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said it was an old demand of Delhi’s auto-rickshaw drivers to hike the fares, as the existing ones were inadequate. “The BJP always stood against auto-rickshaw drivers. They often tried to stop many of the AAP government’s decisions in court. Today, they have stopped the decision to hike auto fares,” Singh alleged.

In its PIL, NGO Aiding Hands Foundation sought that the notification revising the auto fares be set aside, as it was issued without the approval of the competent authority — the Lieutenant Governor — and the hike would severely impact the public.

Advocate D P Singh, appearing for the NGO, argued that the Delhi government does not have the power to issue such a notification and being bad in law, it deserved to be set aside.

Delhi government’s counsel Shadan Farasat, however, opposed the plea, saying the subject of auto fares falls under the transport department, thus empowering it to revise the rates.

But the bench said it was prima facie of the opinion that the L-G was the competent authority: “We are not concerned about the dispute between you two (Delhi government and L-G). But if you cannot do anything, it means you cannot do.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.