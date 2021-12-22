HC seeks details of Delhi Metro’s bank balance as Reliance seeks award money

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to furnish details of all its bank accounts within a week and asked why it cannot take a loan from the banks to pay the 2017 arbitral award to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure-promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL).

“Why don’t you take the loan from the banks? You have a liability to pay. He is a decree holder. You cannot have this much assets in the bank accounts. Why don’t you take the loan,” Justice Suresh Kumar Kait asked DMRC during the hearing of DAMEPL’s petition seeking enforcement of the arbitration award.

According to DAMEPL, the DMRC owes it Rs 6,232.25 crore – a figure disputed by the DMRC. The DMRC has told the court that it is not in a position to make the payment and has offered to take over the loans of DAMEPL instead of making the payment directly.

Submitting that the banks have rejected the offer made by the DMRC, the DAMEPL Wednesday told the court that it would like to directly negotiate with the banks as part of its business strategy and that its plea was not a “mercy petition” seeking charity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the DMRC, termed the rejection of the government offer by banks a very serious matter and termed Reliance’s stand “arrogant”. “I am not aware of this (banks’ rejection). This needs to be examined by the banking division also,” said Mehta.

DMRC, in an affidavit, told the court that it only has Rs 5,800.93 crore in the bank accounts, which includes Rs 1,642.69 crore of earnings – Section 89 of The Metro Railways Act, 2002 states that only earnings of the Metro railway administration can be attached by a court in execution of a decree or order. The DMRC Wednesday called it a matter involving national interests and said that there will be a huge issue if the Metro is stopped.

“This is a case where if the bank accounts are attached and Metro services come to an end, he will not gain and I’ll not gain. This is a very important service. The banks and the government will sit,” submitted senior advocate Parag P Tripathi, representing the DMRC, adding that it cannot be treated like any other company.

The 2017 arbitral award, which pertains to the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line, was upheld by the Supreme Court in September. The DAMEPL in its petition, while seeking execution of the award, has said that it is in a huge financial crisis and is unable to make repayments to banks and other financial institutions. Rs 1,000 crore has already been deposited by the DMRC in an ESCROW account out of the amount owed to the DAMEPL.