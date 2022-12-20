HC seeks Delhi Govt’s response on plea on providing basic amenities to Bhalswa Resettlement Colony residents

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Delhi government’s stand in a plea seeking directions to the government to provide drinking water, sanitation, education, and other basic amenities to inhabitants of the Bhalswa Resettlement Colony.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi government, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and other state authorities, which was duly accepted by their counsels who were granted time to file replies. The high court also issued notice to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who have also been made parties in the plea.

The plea has been moved by Pushpa, a social worker, on behalf of the residents of the Bhalswa Resettlement Colony, situated adjacent to the Bhalswa landfill, inhabiting around 20,000 people. The plea states the residents of the colony are daily wage workers belonging to the lower strata of society.

The court asked the counsel for the petitioner the purpose for which the L-G had been impleaded as a party to the petition. The court observed the Delhi government and other authorities had already been made parties after which it granted one week’s time to the petitioner to file an amended memo of parties positively within one week. The matter is next listed on February 22, 2023.

The resettlement in Bhalswa was carried out between 2000 and 2002 from 11 locations: Gautampuri Yamuna Pusta, East of Kailash Gadhi, Jahangirpuri, Gopalpur, Seelampur, Dakshinpuri, Preet Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Rohini, ISBT, and Nizamuddin Barapula. The plea claims that inhabitants of these 11 places were resettled to Bhalswa without providing them with any basic amenities “contrary to the project proposal and planning on paper for the colony”.

On the point of education, the plea claims there are only two primary schools in the colony, which are up to Class 10 but there is no school up to Class 12. “Due to poor education facilities in the area and non-accessibility of schools, there is a large number of dropouts of students,” the plea states. The plea claims the drinking water supply is irregular and the issue has been brought to the notice of the Delhi Jal Board several times, however, no action has been taken.

The plea claims after the petitioner filed an RTI before the NDMC in 2013, the Public Grievance Commission (PGC), Delhi Government, in February 2014 at the appeal stage, took suo motu note of the same as a grievance in view of the “gravity of the negligence by authorities”. The matter was heard for five years, says the plea, where the commission passed several orders to the respondent authorities to provide basic amenities like drinking water, sanitation etc to the residents. On the final hearing, on February 13, 2019, each of the respondent authorities was directed to complete their respective duties towards the residents, however, it has not been done till now, the plea added.

The plea also said the non-implementation of orders passed by the PGC is a serious violation of the residents’ right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution. It sought direction to NHRC to conduct a spot enquiry for “gross violation of the human rights” of residents and recommend legal action against erring officials. The plea further seeks a direction to NCPCR to conduct an inquiry as well.