HC seeks Delhi govt response on petition alleging poor conditions at Lok Nayak Hospital

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi government to respond to a petition highlighting the alleged poor conditions at Lok Nayak Hospital, and said it expects government hospitals to “gear up” now to improve the state of affairs.

Justice Rekha Palli said this was not the first matter where the court was coming across such things and asked the State to apprise it about the steps which they propose to take to improve the working of the hospital.

“There are limitations alright but you need to gear up. I am not saying you have to become something 100 per cent perfect…,” said the court, while hearing a petition seeking constitution of a high-powered committee to probe the alleged lapses at the hospital.

“This is the Capital. This is the condition here. What is going to happen. This is one of your so-called prestigious hospitals. People are going there because of no choice,” continued the court.

Ashish Pandey, a lawyer, in the petition said he was admitted to the hospital last month and came across an acute shortage of basic essential equipment like wheelchairs and stretchers at the hospital. He also claimed the hospital does not test patients for Covid-19 prior to and even post admission.

“Everyone is admitted in the same ward with three patients on the same bed in close proximity to each other. In a ward with six beds there are always more than 20 people including the attendants, thereby making it impossible to maintain social distancing,” Pandey alleged in the petition.

On Covid tests, the court told the Delhi government that its ministers in their statements are warning people about the third wave but “you are not yourself doing this”. “We are not yet out of Covid,” it added.

The petition further claimed that attendants of patients are made to keep their mobile phones as mortgage for issuance of wheelchairs and stretchers. Pandey also said in the petition that there is a shortage of doctors in the hospital and that he has been compelled to approach the court as none of his representations were answered.