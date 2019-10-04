HC seeks Delhi govt reply on cutting 198 trees to widen road

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Delhi government and its department concerned on a plea seeking to restrain them from removing 198 trees in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, for a road-widening project between Andheria Modh and Fortis Hospital traffic signal.

Justice Yogesh Khanna further directed the authorities that until the next date of hearing, they shall not violate directions issued by it in May 2015. The directions had stated that only 302 of the 810 trees on the stretch were to be chopped.

The court also issued notice to the Delhi government’s Environment and Forest Department, Office of Deputy Conservator of Forest and the Public Works Department after it was alleged by residents that despite the court’s directions, respondents illegally cut 1,615 trees.

The court was hearing a plea by Vasant Kunj residents Bindu Kapurea and Ranjana Mitra seeking to quash an April 18 order, by which the PWD sought the forest department’s permission to cut another 198 trees — a clear violation of the HC’s May 2015 order. The residents also sought directions to submit a true and correct picture of trees removed till date before resorting to cutting more.

Opposing the same, Delhi government counsel Urvi Mohan said the department would like to file its response by the next date of hearing, October 24.

Earlier, Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the Delhi government’s PWD, had apprised the court that the trees were being cut in accordance with the court’s earlier direction and that they have obtained permission with regard to 198 more trees.

The residents also sought directions to the Office of Deputy Conservator of Forest to submit the true videography of afforestation done post 2015, and assign an official in their department for monitoring and preservation of afforestation for the next 10 years. They also urged the court to “create an Environment Preservation Fund/ tree fund by depositing the amount obtained from sale of wood, foliage of trees removed”.

In 2015, the petitioners had approached the court to object a decision by authorities to cut 810 trees for widening of Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road.

The court had allowed the project with certain modifications and prior approvals from all agencies, and had noted that only 302 trees will be cut.