scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

HC seeks Centre response in plea against POCSO Act provisions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response in a PIL challenging various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act requiring mandatory reporting to police or registration of an FIR. A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file a response […]

Listen to this article
HC seeks Centre response in plea against POCSO Act provisions
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response in a PIL challenging various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act requiring mandatory reporting to police or registration of an FIR.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file a response in six weeks.

The PIL moved by one Harsh Vibhore Singhal alleges that Sections 19, 21 and 22 of POCSO Act deprive minors of their lawful agency and decisional capacities to make informed choices about their sexuality, sexual expression and competence to give informed consent, whether or not to report such cases against them.

The plea states that provisions therefore violate their right to life, liberty as well as privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
More from Delhi

It further seeks a direction to the Centre to “harmonise conflicting and variant laws” relating to patient confidentiality and reporting requirements for sexual offences under different statutes.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 04:14 IST
Next Story

Once a law, some of 3,695 protected structures may lose monument tag

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close