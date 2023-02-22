HC seeks Centre response in plea against POCSO Act provisions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response in a PIL challenging various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act requiring mandatory reporting to police or registration of an FIR.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file a response in six weeks.

The PIL moved by one Harsh Vibhore Singhal alleges that Sections 19, 21 and 22 of POCSO Act deprive minors of their lawful agency and decisional capacities to make informed choices about their sexuality, sexual expression and competence to give informed consent, whether or not to report such cases against them.

The plea states that provisions therefore violate their right to life, liberty as well as privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It further seeks a direction to the Centre to “harmonise conflicting and variant laws” relating to patient confidentiality and reporting requirements for sexual offences under different statutes.