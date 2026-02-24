HC dismisses Save India Foundation’s PIL challenging Waqf notification 46 years later, calls it ‘habitual’ petitioner
It also noted that the Trust “appears to be habitual of filing the petitions describing them as public interest litigations”. Since 2024, the Trust has filed 37 PILs and 11 other petitions before the HC.
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Trust, Save India Foundation, challenging a Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) notification from 46 years ago declaring three mosques in Jahangirpuri as Waqf properties.
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while dismissing the PIL, opined that “the petitioner has unnecessarily attempted to rake up the past” and that the “motive behind filing the writ petition also does not appear to be bonafide”.
The Trust had challenged a March 1980 notification issued by DWB regarding three mosques in Jahangirpuri – two of them locally known as Jama Masjid and Moti Masjid, and the third called Masjid Jahangir Puri. It had argued that the land on which the mosques stood was acquired by the Delhi government in 1977, prior to the Waqf notification.
The court, however, recorded in its order that “neither is there any evidence nor any proof” that establishes that the land over which the properties stand was acquired.
Opposing the PIL on its maintainability, given that the challenge was being made after 46 years, the DWB termed such a challenge as an “abuse of the process of court”. The bonafide of the petitioner-Trust, too, was questioned by DWB, which had earlier this year filed a similar PIL.
The bench, meanwhile, underlined the jurisprudence around PILs as laid down and emphasised by the Supreme Court over the years.
“The Supreme Court on umpteen number of occasions has emphasised that on one hand, it is the duty of the superior courts to entertain public interest litigation petitions for protecting and achieving greater public interest, at the same time it is also the duty of the courts to ensure that frivolous petitions or petitions not filed with bonafide intentions or purpose which are styled as public interest litigation petitions, should be nipped in bud,” the bench underlined.
“If we carefully examine the facts and circumstances as pleaded in the instant case and challenge made to the impugned notification after 46 years, we find that the instant petition has not been filed with bonafide motive or in public interest,” the bench recorded while refusing to entertain the plea.
