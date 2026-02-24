HC dismisses Save India Foundation’s PIL challenging Waqf notification 46 years later, calls it ‘habitual’ petitioner

Opposing the PIL on its maintainability, given that the challenge was being made after 46 years, the DWB termed such a challenge as an “abuse of the process of court”.

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Trust, Save India Foundation, challenging a Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) notification from 46 years ago declaring three mosques in Jahangirpuri as Waqf properties.

It also noted that the Trust “appears to be habitual of filing the petitions describing them as public interest litigations”. Since 2024, the Trust has filed 37 PILs and 11 other petitions before the HC.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while dismissing the PIL, opined that “the petitioner has unnecessarily attempted to rake up the past” and that the “motive behind filing the writ petition also does not appear to be bonafide”.