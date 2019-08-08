HC reunites couple forced apart by woman’s parents, gives protection

A 21-year-old woman, who was forced into a second marriage by her family, has been reunited with her first partner by the Delhi High Court. According to court records, her first husband had converted to Hinduism to marry her. A bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal also ordered that the SHO of the police station concerned shall “ensure that no bodily harm or injury is caused to the petitioners (the couple)”.

Advertising

It directed that the beat constable also visit the couple at their address and provide them his as well as the SHO’s numbers. “In the event of any emergency, petitioners would be entitled to get in touch with them,” it added. Standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and advocate Chaitanya Gosain, appearing for Delhi Police, also assured the court of the couple’s safety.

The court’s order came on the 24-year-old man’s plea that his wife should be produced before the court as she has been forcibly taken away by her parents to their home town in Uttar Pradesh. The two got married in June. The man, who lives in Delhi, said in his plea that he had converted to Hindu faith to marry the woman, but his wife was taken away by her parents and forcibly married off to another man.

The court then directed the police to produce the woman before it. The bench noted in its order: “(The woman), who is personally present in court, is emphatic and firm on her decision that she would like to stay with petitioner number 1 (her first husband). She also confirms allegations in the writ petition.”

Advertising

“Since admittedly (the woman) is a major, this court is of the view she is entitled to stay with whomsoever she deems appropriate,” the bench said.

Hearing this, the woman’s parents and second husband stated before the court that they will neither cause any physical harm to the couple nor get in touch with them.