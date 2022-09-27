scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena

Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP leaders to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

V K Saxena. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling “false” allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family, after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

Justice Amit Bansal, while pronouncing the order on interim relief, said, “I have passed an ad-interim injunction order in favour of the plaintiff….” The detailed order is awaited.

Besides, Saxena has also sought to injunct AAP, its leaders Atishi Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, who was appointed by the Government of NCT of Delhi as Vice Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission, to delete or take down the alleged false and libelous posts or tweets or videos circulated and issued on social media.

He has also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

The AAP leaders had alleged that Saxena was involved in a scam during his tenure as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) chairman.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 12:53:38 pm
