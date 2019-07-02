Delhi High Court rejects bail plea of flight attendant Anissia Batra’s husband

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed the bail plea of Mayank Singhvi, husband of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide at her Panchsheel Park residence in July last year.

Advertising

Justice Mukta Gupta declined to grant relief to Mayank who, while seeking bail, had submitted before court during arguments that his wife was under the influence of alcohol at the time of killing herself.

The court, however, ruled that this cannot be ground for granting bail to the accused and these things are a matter of trial.

Mayank’s parents were also accused in the case but were given bail by the High Court in November 2018.

Advertising

Anissia’s parents have accused Mayank of physically abusing and harassing their daughter for money, which ultimately forced her to kill herself.

The accused, a software engineer in Gurgaon, had moved the court after the trial court rejected his bail last year.

On July 17 last year, a court had sent Mayank, who was arrested on July 16, 2018, to 14-day judicial remand after police moved an application saying the accused was not required for custodial questioning.

Anissia, who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped off the terrace of her house on July 13 last year, after sending a message to her friend and husband that she was ending her life.

Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.