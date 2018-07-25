HC refuses to modify earlier order: Appear before House panel, Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash told

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

The Delhi High Court Tuesday told Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash that he is “adequately protected” against any punishment by a Delhi Legislative Assembly committee, which has sought his presence. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said his order of July 13 was “expressly clear” that the bureaucrat has to participate in proceedings before the Assembly’s Committee of Privileges (CoP), and if any punishment was imposed on him, it would not be implemented till his plea against the panel’s notice was decided.

The court’s observation came on an application moved by Prakash seeking clarification of its July 13 order, asking him to appear before the panel, which issued a notice to him on a complaint by the Questions and Reference (Q&R) Committee.

Prakash also raised apprehensions that one of the members of the CoP was biased against him, but the court allayed his fears by saying that the proceedings would be recorded.

While declining to modify its July 13 order, the court said, “The order is expressly clear that petitioner (Prakash) will participate in the proceedings without prejudice and if the committee recommends or imposes any punishment, same will not be implemented till final disposal of the petition.”

“The court is of the view that the petitioner is adequately protected and no further clarification is required,” it said, disposing of the application.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Prakash, alleged that the chairperson of the CoP was “biased against” and “hostile” towards his client.

The court said, “No prejudice is being caused to you by appearance (before the panel). Are you protected, the answer is yes. On your plea, it is being video taped. Court will watch the recording.”

On July 13, while asking Prakash and two other bureaucrats to appear before the committee, the court had warned them that not doing so would invite contempt action.

The direction had come after the court was informed that the three officers were neither appearing before panels, nor giving information sought from them.

They were taking advantage of the court’s earlier order, the counsel for the Assembly and the Speaker of the House had alleged. The High Court had, on March 9, asked the panels not to take coercive steps against the IAS officers.

The chief secretary was earlier served a notice by the Privileges Committee for skipping a meeting on February 20, which was scheduled a day after he was allegedly assaulted by two AAP MLAs.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App