scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

HC refuses to ban kite flying, police to ensure compliance of order banning sale of Chinese manjha

The high court was hearing a PIL seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 3:32:08 pm
The bench, which disposed of the petition, said kite flying cannot be banned as it is a “cultural activity” and can be associated with “religious activity” (Representational File Photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to ban kite flying in the national capital, saying it is a cultural activity, and directed the government and police to ensure compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order banning sale of Chinese synthetic ‘manjha’ used for kite flying.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the NGT has already imposed a complete ban on Chinese synthetic ‘manjha’ and even the Delhi Police has been issuing notifications in this regard and also taking action against violators.

The high court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on flying, sale, purchase, storage, and transportation of kites as many people and birds are killed or injured due to accidents caused by glass-coated strings.

The bench, which disposed of the petition, said kite flying cannot be banned as it is a “cultural activity” and can be associated with “religious activity” and directed the state government and the Delhi Police to ensure strict compliance with the NGT order banning use and sale of Chinese ‘manjha’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lao, representing the Delhi Police, said there is already a notification by the Delhi government that Chinese ‘manjha’ is banned and since 2017, 255 persons have been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Environment (Protection) Act for the violation.

Also Read |231 expert kite fliers roped in to keep skies clear when PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on Independence Day

He said even today the Deputy Commissioner of Police is going to issue another order that the use of Chinese ‘manjha’ is banned in Delhi. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and standing counsel Anil Soni, representing the Central government, said the prayer for banning kite flying cannot be allowed as cultural and religious values are attached to it and it is the use of Chinese ‘manjha’ which needs to be banned.

“This is a festival in India. It is also connected to religion. You need to be careful while making a prayer,” the law officer submitted.

Petitioner Sanser Pal Singh contended that a complete ban on kite flying, it’s making, sale and purchase, and storage is the only solution as it is difficult to catch the culprit or fix the responsibility when an accident occurs due to kite string.

“… every kite flyer tries to source and use string/ thread that is glass coated or metallic, popularly known as ‘Chinese manjha’ which is more dangerous and life and safety of not only humans but also of birds is endangered due to this,” the plea said.

More from Delhi

The petitioner said he had met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string got entangled around his body and in an attempt to save his neck, he got his finger cut. According to the data collected by the petitioner, several persons and birds have lost their lives and got injured due to kite strings.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 03:32:08 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

3

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

4

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: How artists in Ukraine are following the tradition of depictin...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a ...
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar
Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Why Mayawati is supporting Murmu and Dhankhar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

Boosting BJP’s BMC poll prospects, Shinde nixing of wards delimitation a body blow for Uddhav Sena

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
Criminalisation of politics

SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
World U-20 Athletics

UP farmer's daughter Rupal Chaudhary becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement