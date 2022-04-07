HC raps Delhi govt for allowing e-rickshaws, autos without fitness certificates to ply on roads

The Delhi High Court Thursday rapped the Delhi government for allowing thousands of e-rickshaws and auto rickshaws which lack the requisite fitness certificates to ply on the city roads, and directed it to take “remedial steps” forthwith.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla took note of the government response which stated that 80,583 e-rickshaws, whose fitness certificate expired in December 2021, are continuing to ply on the roads. The court was also told that 9,451 autos have expired fitness certificates.

“It is obvious that respondents are not serious about enforcing compliance of the law in relation to the requirement of having a fitness certificate for every vehicle plying on the road,” said the court while seeking a status report from the State.

The court was hearing a PIL alleging plying of unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos on the roads in Delhi. The government told the court that action was being taken against the defaulters and 2,199 have been prosecuted.

However, the bench said that a drive should be undertaken against those lacking a fitness certificate. “You yourself say in your response that there are 1000s of them. If they are there, then you are obviously not doing your job, that is why they are there,” said the court.

It further said that the government can regularise such e-rickshaws for the time being to encourage the owners to dispose of their vehicles so that they can take new ones.

“But you cannot have a situation where 1000s of them are plying all over the city in broad daylight and you do nothing about it… which means you have left it to the whims of traffic policemen. He will catch hold of somebody, take his cut and leave the fellow off,” said the court.

It listed the matter for further hearing on May 11.