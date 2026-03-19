HC raps ASI for delay in surveying Tughlakabad Fort area to free it from encroachments

The HC, on September 24, 2025, had constituted the committee to conduct the survey to “devise a joint policy decision” for removal of illegal encroachments as well as for rehabilitation of those “who may be required to be uprooted and displaced”.

Nearly six months since the Delhi High Court directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and other authorities to conduct a survey of the Tughlakabad Fort area – which includes the ASI-protected monument of Tughlakabad Fort – for encroachments, the ASI is yet to issue a work order to conduct the survey.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, while dealing with the matter on Wednesday, expressed its displeasure at the delay.

Addressing the counsel of ASI, as the body sought time from the court, CJ Upadhyaya orally remarked, “We are giving you four months, but please complete it… Six months you took to finalise a survey agency? That too under the orders of the court? Forget the orders of the court. Even (under the orders of court-constituted) committee… you could not ensure that the survey could be started within a month or two from the date of passing of the order?”