Delhi HC questions DTC for stopping buses for private school children

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Transport Corporation to respond to a petition challenging the latter’s decision to withdraw its services for private schools, and ordered it to produce the record pertaining to it.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla noted that the DTC has not restored school bus services that were offered and continued till the onset of the pandemic.

“For decades, private schools have hired DTC buses for transportation of school children. The discontinuation of the said bus service has led to the children and their parents suffering as the responsibility of transporting children has fallen on the parents. This is also leading to enhanced traffic,” said the court.

While issuing a notice and seeking a counter affidavit within six weeks, the court asked the DTC to produce relevant file notings containing the DTC’s decision and the reasons for it. The court listed the matter for hearing on August 3.

The court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by social activist Baba Alexander who has sought the reconsideration of the decision. In the petition filed through advocate Robin Raju, it has been argued that there is no justified reason for discontinuing its services, and that it will also aggravate the traffic woes of the city.

“From the perspective of safety of the child, the decision of DTC is one that causes anxiety to parents. Furthermore, the said decision will also increase the financial hardship of parents as they would have to pay more in the name of transportation charges during these precarious times when Covid-19 is still around us,” argues the petition.

The DTC in its preliminary submission Tuesday told the court that the arrangement with the schools was contractual and its buses were required for the public. However, the court observed that the children are also the public.

The petition also argues that the government urges people to use public transport but has gone on to take a decision to withdraw bus services to schools compelling people to opt for private vehicles.