HC questions Delhi govt, Centre on non-functional CCTVs in capital

Non-functional CCTV cameras in the national capital came under the scanner of the Delhi High Court Tuesday, which sought to know the area-wise location of such cameras in the city, along with information as to how many of them were functional.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought information while deciding on a PIL based on a letter by an AIIMS physiotherapist, who was assaulted on June 28 near the India Gate circle. Police could not trace the attacker’ vehicles, as there were no functional CCTV cameras in the area.

Terming the incident as “unfortunate”, the bench said many road accidents and hit-and-run incidents remain untraced due to lack of any information, including video footage of such instances.

“If the cameras were functional, then instances of road rage would come to an end,” it said, seeking response of the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police over non-functional CCTV cameras at the India Gate circle. The authorities were asked to file their response before July 31, the next date of hearing.

Delhi government’s additional standing counsel, Satyakam, submitted that “we will give immediate report” on the issue.

