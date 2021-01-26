HC pulls up Delhi govt over biomedical waste dues to pvt firm

OBSERVING THAT the disposal of biomedical waste is an “absolutely essential service” during the pandemic, the Delhi High Court has said authorities should not compel such service providers to approach the court for release of money.

“The respondents (Delhi government authorities) ought to have made these payments in a timely manner… If parties such as the petitioner have to come to the court for payments, it would be completely detrimental to the interest of various Covid-19 treatment centres,” said Justice Prathiba M Singh, adding that it would also be contrary to public interest.

The court made the observation in an order passed in the petition filed by M/s Biotic Waste Solutions Private Limited, which has been handling biomedical waste generated by various healthcare facilities, hospitals and other Covid-19 centres in Delhi since April 2020. Its outstanding payment stood at

Rs 83,89,198 as of December 2020, the court was told.

Directing district authorities to release the entire outstanding payment within a week, the court said personal liability would be affixed on government officers concerned. “… (In future) payments shall be made within 10 days after the submission of the invoice,” said the court.

The court asked the firm to approach the Delhi health secretary if there are further issues.