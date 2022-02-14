HC notice to Delhi govt on plea seeking implementation of EWS admissions in pvt schools

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Delhi government’s response on a petition seeking directions for ensuring admission of over 44,000 students, who belong to the economically weaker section and disadvantaged groups, to private schools under the Right to Education Act.

Issuing notice on the petition filed by Justice for All, the division bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh asked the state to inform it about the number of seats, applications, and admissions.

The petition alleges “blatant violation” of the rights of children to get education on the seats reserved for them under the RTE Act in private schools, and seeks action against schools which failed to admit the students on the allotted seats.

It also seeks a direction that the NCPCR and DCPCR be asked to monitor the process of admission of children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups.

According to the petitioner NGO, the total reserved or EWS seats under the RTE Act this year has to be 77,000 – 53,000 from the current year and 24,000 of the previous session as against 54,000 nominated seats, only 30,000 students secured admission in the 2020-21 session.