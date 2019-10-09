HC notice to Delhi, Centre on Assembly election plea

The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s and Delhi government’s response on a plea seeking directions to the authorities to rotate the reserved and general seats for next year’s assembly polls.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued notice to the Centre’s ministry concerned, Delhi government, Election Commission of India and the Delimitation Commission on the plea.

The plea also alleged that authorities have “reserved assembly seats in Delhi… in arbitrary, irrational… manner, which is neither in consonance with the Act nor in consonance with provisions of the Constitution of India”.

The plea was filed by Sanjay Gupta and Sandeep Bumrea, who claim to be political activists.

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, appearing for the petitioners, contended that his clients are members of Sultanpuri Majra (reserved for SC candidates) and Ballimaran (a General Category seat) assembly constituencies and are “aspiring to contest assembly polls… in 2020, from the assembly seats in which they are voters respectively”.