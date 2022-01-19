HC grants bail to six in murder case during Delhi riots

The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to six accused in a murder case, registered to probe after a burnt body was found during the Northeast Delhi riots.

On February 26, 2020, a mob had burnt down a building, Anil Sweet Corner, at Main Brijpuri Road. Police later recovered the body of Dilbar Singh Negi, a waiter, from the building and registered a case of murder.

Justice Subramonium Prasad pronounced the bail orders on Tuesday and said the bail has been granted in all six applications listed for pronouncement.

The accused include Mohd Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd Faisal, Mohd Shoaib, Parvez and Rashid. The copies of the bail orders were not immediately available. During the hearing, police had opposed the grant of bail and submitted that whosoever was part of the mob can be held responsible under IPC section 149 (unlawful assembly).