HC dismisses PIL challenging 100 per cent reopening of schools

Dismissing a petition challenging the 100 per cent physical reopening of schools in Delhi, the High Court Tuesday said children are losing much more by not attending schools.

“There is no empirical data to say that children are at a very high risk of contracting Covid. There are so many studies coming up which show the psychological impact that absence from school has had on the children,” said the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla.

The court also said there is nothing to show that the right to life of children is in danger, and asked the petitioner to produce any informed opinion or expert saying that children are not safe going to school.

When the petitioner argued that parents should be given a choice in the matter of sending their children for physical classes, the court observed, “If the parents are so scared, let them not send. In fact, those parents are fed up and they say `please send them back to school’.”

The petition filed by advocate Anand Kumar Pandey argued that the children aged between 4 and 12 years are yet to be administered vaccines and others are yet to be vaccinated completely. It said that the fourth wave of Covid is “looming large” and the government should have continued with hybrid schooling.

“The petitioner has genuine apprehension that in case the respondents are not directed to stay the complete physical opening of schools grave prejudice would be caused as the innocent children would be deprived of their Constitutional right and the future of the nation may be severely jeopardised,” Pandey said in the PIL.