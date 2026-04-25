Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: HC dismisses Delhi Police’s appeal against bail granted to Ishrat Jahan

The Delhi High Court has upheld Ishrat Jahan's bail in the 2020 Riots conspiracy case, dismissing the Delhi Police’s appeal on the grounds that she has not violated any conditions in the four years since her release. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the Delhi Police’s appeal against the bail granted to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

A practising advocate, Ishrat Jahan was the first person to be granted bail in this case, by a trial court, after spending two years in jail in the Delhi riots Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in March 2022.

A division bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja on Friday dismissed the appeal against the trial court’s order, noting that it was not inclined to interfere with the order.