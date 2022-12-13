scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

HC seeks Delhi Police’s response in bail plea of conman Sukesh’s wife in Rs 200-crore extortion case

The duo are currently in judicial custody for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivender Singh of Rs 200 crore.

The court issued notice to Delhi Police on Monday which was accepted by advocate Nandita Rao and asked them to file a status report. (File)

The Delhi High Court Monday sought the Delhi Police’s response in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s wife Leena Paulose’s bail plea in the Rs 200 crore extortion case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In its chargesheet, EOW has named 14 people, including Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul and several others, and the duo are currently in judicial custody for allegedly duping Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivender Singh of Rs 200 crore.

On Monday, the court issued notice to Delhi Police which was accepted by advocate Nandita Rao and asked them to file a status report.

Paulose’s counsel argued that she is a South Indian actress and has strong roots in society. It was argued that there are six offences which are bailable and six which are non-bailable, along with three under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). It was argued that the ingredients of the offences are not made out and most of the offences are bailable.

Her counsel also submitted that she is entitled to special protection as she is “a lady”. Rao appearing for the Delhi Police said that the “bar in MCOCA for grant of bail is higher”. She said that it is a serious case where her co-accused and husband Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been making calls from the jail impersonating various dignitaries and that there is “clear-cut evidence of conspiracy between Paulose and him”. It was argued that bail under MCOCA can be granted based only on a “prima facie opinion”.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 07:56:05 am
