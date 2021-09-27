‘Are you willing to pay even 5%?’ HC directs Delhi to draft policy over CM’s rent payment promise

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government over the statement made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last year during the lockdown that the government would pay rent of tenants unable to do so.

In July this year, Justice Prathiba M Singh ruled that a promise or assurance given by a Chief Minister “clearly amounts to an enforceable promise,” the implementation of which ought to be considered by the state. The single bench had directed the Delhi government to take a decision in six weeks and frame a clear policy. This judgment was challenged by the state government.

During the hearing on Monday, the Delhi government informed the HC that Kejriwal’s statement was not a promise. Recording of the statement made by Kejriwal was played before court.

Following this, the court asked the government, “You have no intention to make payment but you made the statement. Should we record this?”

“Are you willing to pay even 5 percent? Draft a policy and 1000 people will come to you,” the court further said.

The HC then issued a notice to the government directing to draft a policy and stayed the operations on the single-bench judgment till the next date of hearing.