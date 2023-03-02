Delhi HC asks panel to consider son’s call for gallantry award to Major who died in 1965 war

The Delhi High Court has asked the Honours and Awards Committee at the Army headquarters to consider a representation made by the son of an officer, who died in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, for conferring a gallantry award upon him.

A division bench of Justices Najmi Waziri and Sudhir Kumar Jain permitted the son, Brigadier N B Singh (Retd), to file any additional documents or representations that he may wish to rely upon within three weeks.

Considering the long pendency of Singh’s claim, the HC, in its order on Tuesday, said that the Honours and Awards committee “may consider expediting its process of consideration of the appellant’s representation and render its decision preferably, within a period of three months” after receiving the court’s order, or “other documents/representations as may be submitted by the appellant, whichever is later”.

The HC noted that the facts of the case were “unique and pertain to the war which happened almost 58 years ago”, and thus the court’s order will not be treated as a precedent.

Singh had moved a plea in 2017 claiming that his father, Major Mohan Singh, was a non-combatant soldier, and the place where he fell mortally wounded became the Line of Control, and that he should therefore be considered for a gallantry award. It was argued that Singh’s father had “sacrificed his life in the 1965 war in heroic and gallant circumstances”.

The court was also informed that Major Mohan Singh’s name now finds mention at the National War Memorial in the vicinity of India Gate.

In a previous order, the HC had noted condolence messages from both then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and then Defence Minister Y B Chavan.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Centre submitted before the HC that the Army is “proud of its soldiers and honours them in every possible way, their gallant acts are duly acknowledged and Gallantry Awards are conferred after due consideration of the act of bravery”.

Singh’s counsel contended that although his father died in the war in the rank of a Captain, he was posthumously given the rank of Major, and this “in itself is an acknowledgment of the soldier’s gallant act”.

“The previous order has reproduced the condolence messages both from the then Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, as well as then Defence Minister, Y B Chavan,” the order records.

Advertisement

Disposing of the plea, the HC said, “In the circumstances, let this appeal be considered as the appellant’s representation by the Honours and Awards Committee at the Army Headquarters level.”