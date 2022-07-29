HC asks Delhi govt to decide on guidelines to ban sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants

The Delhi High Court has granted the Delhi government eight weeks to arrive at a decision on a set of recommendations to ban sex-selective surgeries on intersex babies and children, except in life-threatening situations.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of a petition filed by NGO Srishti Madurai Educational Trust appealing for an order directing the Delhi government to implement recommendations issued by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The petition also appealed for a writ or order declaring a ban on “medically unnecessary” sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children; and a writ or order to direct the Delhi government to frame a detailed policy or guidelines specifying the conditions when medical surgery on intersex infants can be performed.

The term ‘intersex’ refers to people who are born with both male and female sex characteristics.

In January 2021, the DCPCR had made this recommendation to the Delhi government after receiving a plea which stated that in many instances, intersex people are treated as disabled and approached through a medical lens, ‘reducing’ them to an ‘impairment’ which leads to them being subjected to medical interventions which can lead to long-term impairments. The plea by Dr Satendra Singh, Air Cmde (Dr) Sanjay Sharma and Dr Aqsa Sheikh had also stated that these surgeries are mostly conducted without prior and fully informed consent.

As part of its recommendations, the commission had also advised that the health department include people who are intersex “or from a similar marginalised background” to be a formal part of a committee to look into the matter.

The commission had sought responses from the Delhi Medical Council, the Delhi Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Delhi Department of Social Welfare and various organisations and experts before its recommendations. The Delhi Medical Council had stated that “the differences of sex development/intersex are human rights issues as it pertains to bodily integrity and autonomy, and further states that surgical interventions and gender-related medical interventions should be delayed until the patient can provide meaningful informed consent/assent to these interventions”.

The Srishti Madurai Foundation’s plea also referred to the Madras High Court’s 2019 order to the Tamil Nadu government to ban sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children.