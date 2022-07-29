scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

HC asks Delhi govt to decide on guidelines to ban sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants

The petition also appealed for a writ or order declaring a ban on “medically unnecessary” sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children; and a writ or order to direct the Delhi government to frame a detailed policy or guidelines specifying the conditions when medical surgery on intersex infants can be performed.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
Updated: July 29, 2022 7:54:06 pm
Delhi High Court, Delhi GovernmentThe plea by Dr Satendra Singh, Air Cmde (Dr) Sanjay Sharma and Dr Aqsa Sheikh had also stated that these surgeries are mostly conducted without prior and fully informed consent.(Representational)

The Delhi High Court has granted the Delhi government eight weeks to arrive at a decision on a set of recommendations to ban sex-selective surgeries on intersex babies and children, except in life-threatening situations.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of a petition filed by NGO Srishti Madurai Educational Trust appealing for an order directing the Delhi government to implement recommendations issued by the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.

The petition also appealed for a writ or order declaring a ban on “medically unnecessary” sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children; and a writ or order to direct the Delhi government to frame a detailed policy or guidelines specifying the conditions when medical surgery on intersex infants can be performed.

The term ‘intersex’ refers to people who are born with both male and female sex characteristics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

In January 2021, the DCPCR had made this recommendation to the Delhi government after receiving a plea which stated that in many instances, intersex people are treated as disabled and approached through a medical lens, ‘reducing’ them to an ‘impairment’ which leads to them being subjected to medical interventions which can lead to long-term impairments. The plea by Dr Satendra Singh, Air Cmde (Dr) Sanjay Sharma and Dr Aqsa Sheikh had also stated that these surgeries are mostly conducted without prior and fully informed consent.

As part of its recommendations, the commission had also advised that the health department include people who are intersex “or from a similar marginalised background” to be a formal part of a committee to look into the matter.

The commission had sought responses from the Delhi Medical Council, the Delhi Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Delhi Department of Social Welfare and various organisations and experts before its recommendations. The Delhi Medical Council had stated that “the differences of sex development/intersex are human rights issues as it pertains to bodily integrity and autonomy, and further states that surgical interventions and gender-related medical interventions should be delayed until the patient can provide meaningful informed consent/assent to these interventions”.

More from Delhi

The Srishti Madurai Foundation’s plea also referred to the Madras High Court’s 2019 order to the Tamil Nadu government to ban sex reassignment surgeries on intersex infants and children.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

5

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Modi in town, friend-less OPS surfaces in hoarding, ad with him
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
Raids and a long arc: 'Crores' in Bengal, just one among many
1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Windies win toss, ask India to bat first

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

NIA to probe BJP youth worker murder case, says CM Bommai

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Good Luck Jerry review

This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn
Explained

How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition techn

Premium
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Doc, I Have A Question

'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement