HC asks Delhi govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders, mortuary services

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from the Delhi government on the distribution of oxygen cylinders in the national capital, and directed it to hold a meeting at the earliest with all stakeholders on the aspect of pricing of cylinders.

“We are of the view that GNCTD should look into the aforesaid aspect so that price at which cylinders are to be supplied to consumer is fixed after taking into account transportation/commission and service charges which may reasonably be borne for delivering gas after conversion from LMO (liquid medical oxygen) by the retailer,” said the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Delhi government, told the court that the state was rethinking about operationalisation of the portal for delivery of cylinders, and considering whether distribution should be done by the retailers directly among the customers.

The state government also told the court that requirement of Covid positive report for procuring an oxygen cylinder can be dispensed with and the supply could be done on basis of doctor’s prescription and other accompanying documents.

It also told the court that the requirement of providing a copy Aadhaar card of the patients for the purposes of identity will be relaxed and some other identity document would be accepted. However, the government also told the court that people should continue to first approach the cylinder providers within their districts.

The court also directed the state to place a report with regard to seizures of medical equipment and the orders passed by various district magistrates. The particulars have to be provided police station wise, said the court.

It also directed the Delhi government to fix rates for mortuary services. The bench also directed the government to place a report before it on how it plans to deal with the situation regarding sufficient availability of basic medication required for treating Covid patients.