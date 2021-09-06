HC adjourns hearing in plea against prohibition of cross-gender massage at spas in Delhi

A petition challenging the recent guidelines prohibiting cross-gender massage in spas has been filed before the Delhi High Court. The court on Monday said it will hear the case on September 20 after the Delhi government told it that the guidelines were yet to notified.

Association of Wellness Ayurveda and Spa in the petition said that spa centres across the national capital were being regularly harassed for operating cross-gender spas and were being forced to renovate their places to accommodate men and women separately. Regarding the guidelines, the association argued that the step was regressive and unreasonable as men and women work together in different workplaces.

“There are places like gym and yoga centres where trainers are both male and female who are involved in cross-gender training,” said the petition, adding that spa centres were being defamed as “some kind of prostitution hub or brothels”.

During the hearing, Justice Rekha Palli asked the petitioner to file an additional affidavit on any action taken by authorities on the basis of the guidelines and declined to issue any notice on the petition at this stage.