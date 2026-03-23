5 held in Ghaziabad for spreading inflammatory content online

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Five men were arrested in Ghaziabad on Monday for allegedly creating and widely circulating a video with inflammatory and hateful content on social media, said police.
Bhaskar Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, said the arrests were made after the video went viral and later a complaint was filed by a Hindu outfit. “These youths were allegedly trying to spread communal hatred and disharmony in the area,” the ACP said.
The accused have been identified as Sameer alias Bholu (23),Sameer (20), Mujahid (24), Danish (21) and Junaid (21), officers said. All five are residents of Kasba Niwari, falling under the Niwari police station limits in Ghaziabad.
The complaint against the video was filed by Hindu Yuva Sangh of Niwari village. According to the complaint, certain men uploaded a reel on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in which they allegedly made communal comments. “Nothing of this sort has ever happened in our village before…..” said a member of Hindu Yuva Sangh.
Officers said the purported 13-second video clip was widely shared on Sunday. The clip drew sharp criticism from residents of Kasba Niwari.
“Taking cognisance of the matter, the Niwari police acted swiftly and identified the individuals seen in the video. The five accused were subsequently arrested and legal proceedings are currently underway,” an officer said
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