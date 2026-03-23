5 held in Ghaziabad for spreading inflammatory content online

Officers said the purported 13-second video clip was widely shared on Sunday. The clip drew sharp criticism from residents of Kasba Niwari.

Five men were arrested in Ghaziabad on Monday for allegedly creating and widely circulating a video with inflammatory and hateful content on social media, said police.

Bhaskar Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Modinagar, said the arrests were made after the video went viral and later a complaint was filed by a Hindu outfit. “These youths were allegedly trying to spread communal hatred and disharmony in the area,” the ACP said.

The accused have been identified as Sameer alias Bholu (23),Sameer (20), Mujahid (24), Danish (21) and Junaid (21), officers said. All five are residents of Kasba Niwari, falling under the Niwari police station limits in Ghaziabad.