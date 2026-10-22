‘Have you predetermined the need for a bond?’ Delhi High Court on Neha Bora’s plea

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its order after hearing All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora’s plea challenging a special executive magistrate’s notice demanding her to execute a bond assuring that she won’t breach peace.

Justice Subramonium Prasad suggested to the state if it can “hold its horses” if he pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. The state, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, insisted that it is amenable to the proposition if Neha “gives an undertaking to this court that she will not breach peace”.

The court ultimately reserved the verdict for Friday.

The arguments

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha, argued that the show cause notice was passed mechanically in a cut-paste manner, “which vitiates the proceedings”.