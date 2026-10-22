‘Have you predetermined the need for a bond?’ Delhi High Court on Neha Bora’s plea

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha, argued that the show cause notice was passed mechanically in a cut-paste manner, “which vitiates the proceedings”.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 06:27 PM IST
The court also inquired if the SEM relied on material apart from the kalandra, a police report containing inputs on why an individual is required to sign a peace bond or why preventive measures are to be taken against them.The court also inquired if the SEM relied on material apart from the kalandra, a police report containing inputs on why an individual is required to sign a peace bond or why preventive measures are to be taken against them.
Make us preferred source on Google

AI Narration

AI Narration

This audio is AI generated.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Delhi High Court Thursday reserved its order after hearing All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora’s plea challenging a special executive magistrate’s notice demanding her to execute a bond assuring that she won’t breach peace.

Justice Subramonium Prasad suggested to the state if it can “hold its horses” if he pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. The state, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, insisted that it is amenable to the proposition if Neha “gives an undertaking to this court that she will not breach peace”.

The court ultimately reserved the verdict for Friday.

The arguments

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Neha, argued that the show cause notice was passed mechanically in a cut-paste manner, “which vitiates the proceedings”.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

He said the notice was issued under BNSS section 126 (magistrate’s power to require a person to execute a bond for keeping peace) and 130 (which requires executive magistrate to pass a written order directing a person to show cause for order under BNSS 126).

Sankaranarayanan further argued, “Even for an interim bond, an inquiry is essential. The magistrate could not have birthed the idea of a personal bond until an inquiry was completed… As a recipient of a notice like this, how am I supposed to respond to this: that they ‘apprehend me of breaching peace’. The notice is expressly bad, no question in our mind to respond to something then which is constitutionally wrong, legally wrong.”

Also Read | Kanhaiya then, Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke now: Can the new anti-BJP stars last?

Justice Prasad, addressing ASG Sharma, enquired during the hearing, “Have you not predetermined… the requirement of a bond, which may or may not be necessary (without completing inquiry)?”

“In a matter where liberty is under challenge… the only safeguard a citizen gets is the requirements to be satisfied (under law)… Under Article 21 (right to liberty), we are looking at (compliance with the) procedure established by law that takes liberty away,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The court also inquired if the SEM relied on material apart from the kalandra, a police report containing inputs on why an individual is required to sign a peace bond or why preventive measures are to be taken against them.

ASG Sharma and central government standing counsel Ashish Dixit emphasised that the police report also contained all the general diary entries. They argued, “… if there are as many as 6 FIRs, can they (Neha) be ignored? Will you be a paragon of virtue, bathed in the milk of innocence, who knows nothing of what’s happening?… it is not the case of a completely innocent lady.”

Even as ASG Sharma pointed to alleged statements made by Neha of “regime change”, Sankaranarayana contended: “There is nothing wrong in (demanding a) regime change in a democracy, I’m sorry.”

The state also argued that all procedures have been satisfied as is required under BNSS Section 126.

The case

Story continues below this ad

On October 16, the student leader was detained at Mandi House while on her way to the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place. Delhi Police also took Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke into preventive custody ahead of the march.

She was released in the early hours of October 17 after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, which allows police to remove someone who refuses to comply with their “reasonable directions”.

The same day, SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena issued a notice directing Neha to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), New Delhi district, on October 19.

The notice accused Neha of creating “nuisance by shouting loudly in protest” at the Mandi House roundabout and of previously being “involved in repeated protest-related activity in and around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, despite prohibitory orders 163 BNSS”.

Story continues below this ad

Neha, in her plea, termed the notice and direction as “a colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent”, premised on “vague and factually incorrect” material.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments