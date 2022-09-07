scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Watch | AAP’s Sanjay Singh tears Delhi L-G’s defamation notice: ‘Have right to speak truth’

In a series of tussles between the AAP and Delhi L-G, the latest is Sanjay Singh tearing the defamation notice sent by Vinai Saxena over the khadi scam allegations.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tears a legal notice sent by Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena over the allegations against him made by the party leader in connection with the Rs 1,400-crore “khadi scam”. (Image: Screengrab)

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tore a legal notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the allegations against him made by the party leader in connection with the Rs 1,400-crore “khadi scam”. While tearing the notice, Singh said, “Delhi L-G is the most corrupt person. I am not scared by his legal notice.”

He further said, “The Constitution of India gives me the right to speak the truth. As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I will not be cowed down by a notice sent by a corrupt man. I can tear such notices 10 times.”

L-G Saxena on Monday had sent a legal notice to AAP leaders over ‘false and derogatory’ charges against him over their claim that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore ‘scam’ during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The notice was served to AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and Durgesh Pathak among others, “directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements”.

Singh’s action is the latest in a series of tussles between the AAP and Delhi L-G since Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was raided by the CBI last month, allegedly for indulging in corruption pertaining to the Excise Police 2021-22.

The ruling party in Delhi argues that the L-G is acting out of political vendetta as the new excise policy was withdrawn before the raids as a CBI probe was already ordered.

Aiming salvo at Saxena, the AAP alleged the L-G was involved in several irregularities when he was the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 2015 to early 2022. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said in the Delhi Assembly that he had directed KVIC staffers to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

The notice torn by Singh Wednesday has been sent by Saxena claiming defamation through allegations of irregularities during his KVIC chief tenure. “The L-G looted 2,50,000 khaki workers of their money. When we uncover the corruption, he sends a legal notice. There should be a CBI-ED probe against him to find out where the looted money is kept,” Singh said at a press conference.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
Advertisement

Singh demanded that the CBI and ED investigate the matter and the Delhi L-G be arrested.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:34:54 pm
Next Story

SAMS Odisha +3 First merit list to release today: Steps to check

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena
Thackeray vs Shinde

SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Asia Cup 2022: India still in it, but only just

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Bollywood hopes Brahmastra is the 'Revival Astra' it needs

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

Ravi Shastri reacts to India's Asia Cup loss vs Sri Lanka

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement