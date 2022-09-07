Watch | AAP’s Sanjay Singh tears Delhi L-G’s defamation notice: ‘Have right to speak truth’

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tore a legal notice sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the allegations against him made by the party leader in connection with the Rs 1,400-crore “khadi scam”. While tearing the notice, Singh said, “Delhi L-G is the most corrupt person. I am not scared by his legal notice.”

He further said, “The Constitution of India gives me the right to speak the truth. As a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have the right to speak the truth. I will not be cowed down by a notice sent by a corrupt man. I can tear such notices 10 times.”

AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln ने LG VK Saxena के Defamation Notice का दिया करारा जवाब 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t9M6NWtVAW — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 7, 2022

L-G Saxena on Monday had sent a legal notice to AAP leaders over ‘false and derogatory’ charges against him over their claim that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore ‘scam’ during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.

The notice was served to AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Jasmine Shah and Durgesh Pathak among others, “directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements”.

Singh’s action is the latest in a series of tussles between the AAP and Delhi L-G since Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was raided by the CBI last month, allegedly for indulging in corruption pertaining to the Excise Police 2021-22.

The ruling party in Delhi argues that the L-G is acting out of political vendetta as the new excise policy was withdrawn before the raids as a CBI probe was already ordered.

Aiming salvo at Saxena, the AAP alleged the L-G was involved in several irregularities when he was the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 2015 to early 2022. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said in the Delhi Assembly that he had directed KVIC staffers to exchange demonetised notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.

Singh demanded that the CBI and ED investigate the matter and the Delhi L-G be arrested.