Have started work to regularise unauthorised colonies in 6 months: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Wednesday said his party will ensure regularisation of all unauthorised colonies within six months, and added that work has been started on this front.

He said the urban development ministry has directed BJP’s Delhi unit leaders to conduct a survey and take feedback from people in these colonies. The party will send elected representatives to 22 unauthorised colonies in the first phase, starting this week.

“We will expose the Arvind Kejriwal government, which has failed to regularise these settlements despite being in power for five years,” Tiwari said.

During visits to unauthorised colonies, the party will also raise the issue of development of slums, said Tiwari.

Last week, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said the AAP government delayed the process of regularisation of all unauthorised colonies, seeking “extension after extension” during its tenure.

There are 1,797 unauthorised colonies housing lakhs of people in the city. Both the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP blame each other for these not being regularised, despite promises by almost every major political party.