Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Have recruited experts for mobile crime teams: Delhi Police to HC

Have recruited experts for mobile crime teams: Delhi Police to HC

The information was revealed in a report filed before the Delhi High Court by the Delhi Police Tuesday. The report expressed concern over the lack of technical experts available in police stations at the district level as well as in cyber cells.

Written by Pritam Pal Singh | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 1:49:53 am
The issue of requirement of qualified personnel to fight cyber crime came up during the hearing of a plea by a woman, who had moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection from sexual harassment by her neighbour.

Delhi Police’s mobile crime teams, whose mandate is to collect evidence from crime spots, will now have qualified personnel for monitoring, preventing and investigating cyber crimes in the capital. Earlier, mobile crime teams comprised staff of the Delhi Police, but did not include experts.

The information was revealed in a report filed before the Delhi High Court by the Delhi Police Tuesday. The report expressed concern over the lack of technical experts available in police stations at the district level as well as in cyber cells. Standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra informed the court that crime investigation teams are now functional in Delhi’s 14 districts. The report also stated that 14 technical experts, qualified in MCA or B.Tech (Computer Science), were posted in district cyber cells in the capital’s districts from March 13 onwards.

The issue of requirement of qualified personnel to fight cyber crime came up during the hearing of a plea by a woman, who had moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection from sexual harassment by her neighbour. The woman, through her counsel Shashank Deo Sudhi and Shashi Bhushan, had brought to the court’s notice that her nude photographs were made public on social media. According to the woman, police was unsuccessful in locating the accused.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now