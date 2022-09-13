Have objections to how Delhi’s 250 wards were formed? You can offer suggestions till Oct 3

The first draft to alter the boundaries of the wards of Delhi has been notified by the Home Ministry in which it has given time till October 3 to the public to give their suggestions, it is learnt.

The total number of the seats of Councillors in the Municipal Corporations of Delhi has been fixed at 250 and to be reserved for members of Scheduled Castes is 42, based on the population of Delhi as per census 2011.

The draft delimitation order for the proposed wards will be soon put on the website of this Commission, sec.delhigovt.nic.in, officials said.

Once uploaded, people can log on the website to see the draft of newly created boundaries of the 250 wards.

Objections or suggestions, if any, to the draft delimitation order, published can be lodged and submitted thereafter with the State Election Commission, Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate, by October 3, officials said.

The commission has altered the geography of 22 out of the 30 Vidhan Sabha, which had more number of wards while the remaining 48 were not touched, said an official said.

The mandate given to the delimitation commission by the MHA was to decrease the number of wards from the current 272 to 250.

The assembly constituencies that would see geographical changes are Burari, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Najafgarh, Brijwasan, Narela, Deoli, Babarpur, Okhla, Uttam Nagar, Vikaspuri as these are those Vidhan Sabhas which have five or more than five wards.

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the Central government wanted to unify the MCDs and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

While unifying the MCD and passing the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Centre had said that it will go for delimitation as the number of wards from the present 272 need to be fixed to not more than 250.